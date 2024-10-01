A Nigerian lady said she volunteered for a community project and she had to travel to Togo to take part in it

She said she left Lagos and headed for Togo through the land border via the Benin Republic and she needed to get some CFA

The lady named Favour said she converted N200,000 to the West African CFA and she was given N80,000 CFA

A lady has shared her experiences after travelling to Togo through the land border using her Nigerian international passport.

According to the lady, she was going to Togo, where she had volunteered to take part in a volunteer project.

The lady travelled to Togo using her Nigerian passport. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijeaweleblog and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Favour said she got her Nigerian passport stamped at the Nigerian-Benin border after she paid N5,000.

Favour said she needed to convert naira to CFA which is the currency used in Togo. She said she converted N200,000, which amounted to 80,000 CFA.

According to currency.me.uk, 1 West African CFA is worth N2.8157 as of October 1, 2024.

Her words:

"A few months ago, I applied for several volunteering opportunities and was accepted to volunteer with a sports NGO in Atakpamé, Togo.

"I’d been to Togo once before, but my trip was mostly within Lomé. Travelling farther felt a bit scary, but I was fortunate to find company along the way who helped me navigate the journey to a reasonable extent. I eventually made it to Atakpamé, albeit late, but the experience was well worth it! I’m so glad I took the leap."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady travels to Togo

@Chimmy said:

"Hi, if like to volunteer too. I just checked out the website. any tips please?"

@Austin said:

"Sounds interesting. Do you mind shading a bit more light on the volunteer part?"

Another lady shares her experience after travelling to Togo

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady shared her experience after she successfully travelled from Nigeria to Lome, Togo.

The lady said she decided to use the land border when she wanted to visit the West African country.

She ended up spending N38,000 for transportation and other charges she paid at immigration checkpoints.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng