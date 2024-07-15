A Nigerian lady was excited after a young man saw her lost iPhone X Max and returned to her in Abuja

A Nigerian lady was overjoyed when a young man found her lost iPhone X Max and returned it to her in Abuja.

In a video, the lady expressed her amazement, revealing that the man didn't own a phone himself yet chose to return the one he found.

Man returns lost iPhone. Photo credit: @shopwithnife

Source: TikTok

Touched by his honesty and kindness, she shared her heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for his commendable act on @shopwithnife_.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Susanjewelry said:

“Good man.”

RebelMan:

“Awww I know him from utako market. Always greeting me.”

Sussana227:

“God bless you.”

Success Odih:

“Wow integrity at its peak!! Please hope you did something for him.”

Zainab:

“God bless him.”

SForStan:

“Post this on twitter.”

Mhiz Lizzie:

“Woww bless him oooo.”

Clothng Store in Kwara:

“Wow very good man.”

Lolade:

“God bless him.”

HilleyRoyal:

“I hope you didn’t only say thank you but did something good for him too. People like this are rare.”

Oluwanifemi Fiyin:

“I got him a new phone and people sent money to him too.”

TessyGeorge:

“Indeed there are still good people out there.”

VezziBig4L:

“Built like me.”

Source: Legit.ng