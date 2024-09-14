A Nigerian lady who found a lost iPhone in Lagos is currently looking for the owner and asking people to retweet her post

The kind lady hours ago told people that nobody has called the iPhone and the Apple device uses an eSIM

Nigerians engaged her post in the hope that the owner would see it as they thanked the lady for being honest

An honest Nigerian lady who saw a clean iPhone in Balogun area of Lagos state made a post about it.

The iPhone has a pouch with a butterfly drawn on it. The owner also has their photo saved as wallpaper. The lady said that she saw it on a bus.

The owner of the phone has their photo on the phone. Photo source: @Chimnecherem

Clean iPhone in Lagos

In a subsequent post, the lady said that the phone uses an eSIM, and she cannot get the SIM into another phone.

The lady (@Chimnecherem__) added that the iPhone is also locked, making it impossible for her to even access the Apple device's control centre.

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@nifemi_adesewa said:

"God bless you sis. I wish someone saw my phone and did this too. But no, they stole it!"

@shy_omah said:

"You might also want to check if the person has saved any emergency contacts on their phone, so you can reach out to them."

@NifemiEmmanuel2 said:

"Try connect it to Internet. The owner my probably call through WhatsApp or something."

@carpetmanxyx said:

"Make sure the battery is fully charged, the owner will definitely call."

@Gracebal0 said:

"That person is definitely lucky, cz not many people would try to find its owner."

@Henryhoomen1 said:

"You be good person abeg. For this economy u still get mind do good."

@NosaJef said:

"Use Siri and try saying “call mumu” or “call dad” or any name that might go through."

@AChinagoro said:

"Thank you dear ... I recently lost my phone I know how hard it's for me ... God bless you."

@teegav_official said:

"If there's no network on the phone it's most likely a network locked phone, It's an iPhone 14 plus. You're that person's best chance. Just hold on to the phone. People would keep retweeting until the owner finds you."

Apple launched iPhone 16

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple launched iPhone 16 on Monday, September 9, and it has been generating reactions ever since.

Though preorders will begin on Friday, September 13, many people who attended the launch event examined the phone's features.

