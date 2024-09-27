A Nigerian man and his fiancee are happy that they are finally coming home to come and have their wedding

They both live in the UK and they have shared a video showing the day they travelled from London to Lagos

They travelled through Air Peace, flying from the London Gatwick Airport to the Murtala Muhammed Airport

A Nigerian man and his fiancee shared their experience after travelling with Air Peace.

The couple travelled with Air Peace from London to Lagos, Nigeria where they are coming to have their wedding.

The couple came from London to Nigeria to have their wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@theflorenceadenike and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In the video posted by @theflorenceadenike, the couple revealed that they boarded the Air Peace flight from the London Gatwick Airport to the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The video is captioned:

"The trip to Nigeria was something, but it's honestly not even up to half of what Lagos showed us."

The couple also showed the food they were served aboard the Air Peace flight.

Many people who saw the video took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

A series of videos on their TikTok handle shows that their wedding has taken place.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple travel through Air Peace

@ADEBUNMI said:

"Congratulations on your wedding queen."

@God’s favorite grandmother said:

"Welcome back."

@I'm-Jadesola said:

"I miss home watching this."

@official_kingkwame said:

"Congratulations. Habakkuk 2:2 (KJV) And the LORD answered me, and said, Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it. PRAY BELIEVE RECEIVE."

@Adebayo Pascal said:

"Did those Nigerian immigrants ask for money?"

Man happy as Air Peace starts flying London route

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man expressed his happiness over the price Air Peace was charging for its Lagos to London direct flight.

He shared a screenshot of the cost, which he saw on the website of Air Peace, and noted that the price had crashed.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that the airline was charging N1.2 million for economy class and N2.2 million for premium economy.

Also, there are reports that Air Peace served passengers goat meat pepper soup and pounded yam onboard.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng