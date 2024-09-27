A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video showing how he celebrated his beautiful mother on her birthday

In a video, he displayed the luxurious car, N1 million giant cheque and other gifts that he purchased for her

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users rushed to the comments section to applaud him

A man's touching display of love and gratitude for his mother has captured the attention of social media users.

The appreciative man went all out to celebrate his mother's birthday, showering her with extravagant gifts.

Man gifts mother car, cash in video

Radikal1233, the proud son, took to TikTok to share a heartwarming video showing the thoughtful presents.

The clip revealed a brand-new luxury car, a staggering N1 million cheque, and other lavish gifts carefully selected to make his mother's special day unforgettable.

As the clip spread like wildfire, social media users flocked to the comments section to praise the son's generosity and devotion.

"Happy birthday mum," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man celebrates mother's birthday

The TikTok video garnered massive attention, with many lauding the son's thoughtfulness.

@Destiny best said:

"Una wey still get parents, as una dey bless mothers make una dey bless father's too, we won't be in this world if not for father's effort."

@Gifty9 stated:

"God pls bless I and my siblings and keep my parents so they will reap the fruit of their labour."

@adewole Ademola reacted:

"Happy birthday ma I wish you a long life and prosperity and I claim it to be able to do more this to my own in Sha Sha Allah."

@itzdiamondgold1 said:

"Am so happy seeing this, I hope many guys sees this and learn from it, mothers prayers and love means a lot."

@user9560051869572 said:

"Happy belated birthday mama, God I can't wait to celebrate my mom's birthday like this."

@Happiness added:

"Big congratulations to mama happy birthday ma Bro God continue to bless you all corner you will live longer Pinkin wey celebrate mama will live long."

Watch the video below:

