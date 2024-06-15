Man's Mother Collects his Phone, Sends Warning WhatsApp Messages to Lady he Chats With
- A mother who saw that her son was always chatting up different girls on the phone took serious action
- The woman collected the young man's phone and sent a WhatsApp audio message to one of the ladies on his contact
- The lady tried to explain that she was not dating her son, but the mother never wanted to listen to her
A lady has leaked the WhatsApp chat between her and her friend's mother, who thought they were both dating.
The mother sent a series of WhatsApp audio messages, asking the lady why she was dating her jobless son.
Dramatic WhatsApp conversation
According to the mother in a video, the young man's only activities at home are eating, sleeping, and chatting with numerous ladies.
The lady (@brownienaija) had to tell the woman that they were just friends quickly. The mother sent in more voice notes to condemn the lady.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Annabel said:
"Leave the insult n pay attention to the fact."
Deborah Chidiebub322 said:
"The woman just dey insult her son oo."
Excel said:
"The mum is a good person Walai."
Goodycollections thrifts store said:
"Omo chat her back tell her say u dey UK and ur working his papers for him let me check something."
omi said:
"Is this even right?… make my friend mama dey tell me 'you’re not worthy to be a daughter to someone' abegggg."
George Maxwell said:
"How will a mother talk so bad about her son like this? A mother?"
Ujunwa of tiktok said:
"You for say thank you ma I'm sorry."
Oma baby said:
"D mum na better person, d son no be better person… she wan save u."
deerah001 asked:
"Why you Dey follow 21 years old?"
She replied:
"So u don’t have someone that age on ur dm? Didn’t u see where he told me he was reading all night, abi u just wan talk."
Main Character said:
"At 21 we children are still supposed to be our parents responsibility make she rest abeg!! You’re even polite self."
Empress Agi said:
"Tell her 'Thank You' and learn."
Lady wooed man
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man's reaction to a pretty lady wooing him sent social media users into a frenzy.
The lady, a TikTok content creator named Honey Dee, approached the young man where he was seated and went to work.
