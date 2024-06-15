A mother who saw that her son was always chatting up different girls on the phone took serious action

The woman collected the young man's phone and sent a WhatsApp audio message to one of the ladies on his contact

The lady tried to explain that she was not dating her son, but the mother never wanted to listen to her

A lady has leaked the WhatsApp chat between her and her friend's mother, who thought they were both dating.

The mother sent a series of WhatsApp audio messages, asking the lady why she was dating her jobless son.

The mother sent the lady many audio messages. The photo of the woman on the right is for illustration purposes and is not connected to the story. Photo source: @brownienaija, Getty Images/Maskot

Dramatic WhatsApp conversation

According to the mother in a video, the young man's only activities at home are eating, sleeping, and chatting with numerous ladies.

The lady (@brownienaija) had to tell the woman that they were just friends quickly. The mother sent in more voice notes to condemn the lady.

Watch the video below:

Annabel said:

"Leave the insult n pay attention to the fact."

Deborah Chidiebub322 said:

"The woman just dey insult her son oo."

Excel said:

"The mum is a good person Walai."

Goodycollections thrifts store said:

"Omo chat her back tell her say u dey UK and ur working his papers for him let me check something."

omi said:

"Is this even right?… make my friend mama dey tell me 'you’re not worthy to be a daughter to someone' abegggg."

George Maxwell said:

"How will a mother talk so bad about her son like this? A mother?"

Ujunwa of tiktok said:

"You for say thank you ma I'm sorry."

Oma baby said:

"D mum na better person, d son no be better person… she wan save u."

deerah001 asked:

"Why you Dey follow 21 years old?"

She replied:

"So u don’t have someone that age on ur dm? Didn’t u see where he told me he was reading all night, abi u just wan talk."

Main Character said:

"At 21 we children are still supposed to be our parents responsibility make she rest abeg!! You’re even polite self."

Empress Agi said:

"Tell her 'Thank You' and learn."

