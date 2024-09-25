A Nigerian engineer, Chizitere Ahubelem, has become the latest owner of the new and costly Apple product, the iPhone 16 Pro Max

The Imo-based Philanthropist announced his latest smartphone acquisition to his followers on social media

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng Chizitere shared why he went for the costly N3.5 million phone, despite owning an iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung S24

An engineer and philanthropist based in Imo, Chizitere Ahubulem, alias Chizzy Whizzy, has bought the new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

An excited Chizitere shared photos of his receipt of purchase on Facebook, which showed that the phone cost him N3.5 million.

He said he would give out his iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro Max in the middle is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: SOPA Images, Facebook/Chizitere Ahubelem

Source: Getty Images

Chizitere said his is custom and came with dual SIM ports.

He funnily welcomed the new acquisition to his phone collection, which includes a Samsung S24 and an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Chizitere wrote:

"Iphone 16 pro max picked up by me, contact my man on the reciept if you need yours, mine is custom with dual sims.

"I collected one Sony Headset to cool tension.

"My Iphone 15 pro max and Samsung S24 welcomes you to the family."

Why Chizitere bought the iPhone 16 Pro Max

When quizzed about what made him buy the expensive smartphone, Chizitere told Legit.ng that it was because he would be giving out his iPhone 15 Pro Max. In his words:

"Wanted to gift my friend my iPhone 15 Pro Max."

Chizitere summed up his experience so far with iPhone 16 Pro Max as "cool."

People celebrated Chizitere Ahubelem

Amanze Njemanze said:

"Chizitere Ahubelem I wanted to ask when you will be getting the iPhone 16... Glad you just did..."

Omalicha OfEbonyi said:

"I don't like iPhones.

"The cameras are always blurry 😔😏."

Opiah Nsopuru said:

"Omg 😂😂.

"Akwa unu afula Odogwu Chizitere Ahubelem.

"Congratulations shaaaaa.

"Money na wetin again 😫."

Vincent Esther said:

"Omo money dey this country o.

"Congratulations boss."

Nelly Love Eme said:

"Congratulations Angel whizzy money Chizitere Ahubelem. I know you will get it before the end of this month sha 🥰more funds🤏🏼💃🏼."

Stevo Ogomegbunam Ekwunife said:

"I am a chosen, i command you to dash me the old one ni."

Man buys iPhone 16 Pro Max

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had bought the new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

He shared a video of himself browsing the iPhone 16 Pro Max before purchasing it from an Apple store. After picking up the iPhone 16 Pro Max from the Apple store, he carefully unboxed it and turned it on. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max were released in different Apple stores worldwide, alongside other Apple products.

The top features of the new model iPhone include a camera control and a 48MP fusion camera. Some people online have also declared their intention to order the new iPhone 16. In the video shared by @kingosegi, he checked out the dedicated camera control that makes the iPhone 16 Pro Max unique.

Source: Legit.ng