A man on social media has taken a swipe at two persons who met at his wedding and got married afterwards

He was displeased that he wasn't invited to the wedding even though the couple had met at his wedding.

His viral post has stirred different reactions on X, as many people shared their opinions on his story.

A man has taken to social media to slam a couple who met each other at his wedding.

He said the couple got married and did not invite him to their wedding.

Man fumes for not being invited to wedding. Photo credit: Getty Images/Klaus Vedfelt and Ivan Pantic Photos used for illustration only

Source: Getty Images

The man expressed his displeasure over their decision in a post on his X page.

He said the couple met at his wedding two years ago but decided to get married without sending him an invitation.

Couple labelled "ungrateful people"

The man, identified as @Mtamerri on X, called them "ungrateful people" in his post.

He added that if invited to the wedding, he would have been one of the speakers at their wedding.

In the comment section, the man revealed that though he didn't invite them to his wedding then, he welcomed them with open arms because he knew them.

He said:

"There’s a couple that met at my wedding 2 years ago, I just found out they got married yesterday & I wasn’t invited…. Ungrateful people."

See the post below:

Mixed reactions trail man's post

@NiphoMrG said:

"Lol but were you close enough after they met were you guys talking to each other in that 2 years."

@SoulfulDee2 said:

"You didn't invite them to your wedding as well so why didn't you just show up like they did to your wedding?"

@slaydaimusic said:

"Inviting you was the LEAST they could’ve done."

@drgurner said:

"Be grateful...they were doing you a favor!"

@DeeWaynee94 said:

"Ouch, that’s cold. But yo, people are fickle. You’re forever part of their origin story, so that’s their loss!"

@sowazis said:

"People tend to forget what others did for them..Nam, there's a couple I got together, used to transport one to another, used to accommodate them at my house..We lost touch though still we could communicate through FB and I learnt last year that they got married & was not invited."

Family member not invited to wedding comes on her own

In a related story, a Nigerian man narrated how he printed and shared only 25 invitation cards for his wedding.

His aunt did not get an invitation, but she attended the wedding anyway.

However, while attending the wedding, the woman did not come alone; she, in turn, invited 32 others who belonged to her dance group.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng