Couple Heartbroken as No One Came for Their Wedding after Spending N43m, Video Shows Empty Venue
- Ahead of their wedding, a young couple sent out invites to people and 88 confirmed they would attend the occasion
- However, they would find out that not one person showed up for their holy matrimony after they spent heavily
- A video showing the empty hall filled with tables meant for guests has broken hearts and moved people to tears
A couple was left devastated after their wedding had no guests in attendance.
Daily Mail reports that the couple spent over $27,000 (over N43 million) for the wedding and got confirmations from 88 guests.
One of the couple, @grayanxiety, shared a video on TikTok showing the empty wedding venue filled with tables for guests who never showed up.
''88 people said yes... not even 40 showed up,'' a caption on the video read.
The video has amassed over five million views at the time of this report.
While the couple's situation is heartbreaking, another bride also created a similar situation.
Watch the video below:
People sympathise with the disappointed couple
Viintagepearlsss said:
"Only 3 ppl showed up for me. 97% of our guests was my husbands family."
thomasherold7 said:
"Send the 48 that didn’t show a due upon receipt what it cost for them not showing. Charge them."
johnhinkelman246 said:
"When someone shows you their true colors, believe them the first time - Maya Angelou."
zachwight999 said:
"What happens to me all the time you know how many barbecue food I had to throw away."
ermrphy said:
"I DJ’d a reception like this. I felt so bad for the bride, she kept crying, they said the has 120 confirmed and only about 15 showed up."
Gazziejeff (JFH) said:
"The pandemic changed a lot of people's mental state. Going 2 parties & social gathering will take 8 years 2 rebound."
Vindeg said:
"That’s sad… but at least you don’t have to deal with them anymore."
Lasy's birthday party records no guest
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that no guest turned up for a young lady's birthday party.
A lady, who claims to be the celebrant's sister, had taken to TikTok to confirm the heartbreaking development.
She shared a video showing the well-decorated and arranged event hall with edibles on each table but no one in sight.
A lady believed to be the celebrant could be seen seated in one of the chairs, all dressed up and looking moody.
