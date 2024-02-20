Ahead of their wedding, a young couple sent out invites to people and 88 confirmed they would attend the occasion

However, they would find out that not one person showed up for their holy matrimony after they spent heavily

A video showing the empty hall filled with tables meant for guests has broken hearts and moved people to tears

A couple was left devastated after their wedding had no guests in attendance.

Daily Mail reports that the couple spent over $27,000 (over N43 million) for the wedding and got confirmations from 88 guests.

One of the couple, @grayanxiety, shared a video on TikTok showing the empty wedding venue filled with tables for guests who never showed up.

''88 people said yes... not even 40 showed up,'' a caption on the video read.

The video has amassed over five million views at the time of this report.

While the couple's situation is heartbreaking, another bride also created a similar situation.

Watch the video below:

People sympathise with the disappointed couple

Viintagepearlsss said:

"Only 3 ppl showed up for me. 97% of our guests was my husbands family."

thomasherold7 said:

"Send the 48 that didn’t show a due upon receipt what it cost for them not showing. Charge them."

johnhinkelman246 said:

"When someone shows you their true colors, believe them the first time - Maya Angelou."

zachwight999 said:

"What happens to me all the time you know how many barbecue food I had to throw away."

ermrphy said:

"I DJ’d a reception like this. I felt so bad for the bride, she kept crying, they said the has 120 confirmed and only about 15 showed up."

Gazziejeff (JFH) said:

"The pandemic changed a lot of people's mental state. Going 2 parties & social gathering will take 8 years 2 rebound."

Vindeg said:

"That’s sad… but at least you don’t have to deal with them anymore."

