A Nigerian shared his experience after travelling from Enugu state to Jos, Plateau state.

The man shared a video of the other states the bus passed through before arriving in Jos.

The man said the journey took 15 hours. Photo credit: TiKTok/@fasthebake.

According to @fasthebake who posted the video, he travelled by a bus operated by Pleatua Riders.

He said he paid N19,000 as transportation fare from Enugu state to Jos, Plateau state.

He noted that the journey took 15 hours before they arrived in Jos the next morning.

He said:

"This is Enugu to Jos, plateau state..and 700km after. We journey for 15 hours and 45 minutes, from 9 am to about 1 am the next morning."

Reactions as man travels from Enugu to Jos

@Mubarak Rano said:

"Nothing go carry you pass Keffi if you are going to Jos from Enugu."

@Marvengrey said:

"You didn’t stop Kefi. You stopped at Akwanga."

@Da 8 boss said:

"15 hours in a bus. I can’t abeg."

@Marah said:

"Make Una calm down e say e pass keffi. Una say e no pass. Na Una be the driver?"

@Peejohnz said:

"Welcome to Jos. You will enjoy your stay while exploring."

@cymondave59 said:

"Roads in nasarawa no go beautiful keh."

@Goldie George said:

"Look at that landscape!!!! Beautiful."

@Evesbeautee said:

"Your voice sounds nice."

@kenirichard said:

"A proud Jos girl. The journey isn't funny at all."

Nigerian lady travels to Congo

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who is a tourist travelled to the Congo and she has shared a video of what she discovered.

The lady showed some shops which sell vehicle parts and noted that the place looked like Alaba Market in Lagos.

She commended the hustling spirit of Nigerians of Igbo extraction and said their industrious nature needs to be studied.

