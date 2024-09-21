A young girl is overjoyed that she is no longer a junior student and she shared a video of her first day of senior class

The girl just graduated from the junior secondary school (JSS) into her first senior secondary class, SS1

She was happy and she recorded a video showing her followers when she was preparing to go to school

A Nigerian girl has graduated from junior secondary school into her first senior class.

The girl was happy that she is no longer a JSS3 student but has moved into SS1.

The girl is happy that she has become a senior student. Photo credit: TikTok/@_favie01.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted, @_favie01 showed how she prepared and went to school.

It was her first day of being a senior student so she was excited about it.

The video shows that the girl is physically disabled and uses a wheelchair.

However, her disability has not deterred her or made her sad. Her positive disposition to life has inspired many of her followers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl celebrates becoming an SS1 student

@kiddDonaldson said:

"I really love the way you stand up for yourself in this comment box girl."

@Biggest hater to exist said:

"Go and make your parents proud. We not hating today."

@veraprecious8 said:

"You're so pretty. I didn't look this good in ss1."

@Ann said:

"Good girl!!! Happy resumption…I pray this section comes with loads of academic success."

@Wofai said:

"How was your day honey!! did you have fun!?"

@Sofiat.Samuel said:

"I would be scared to make a grwm video in front of my dad. Goodluck on your first day though."

@Diana’s Diary said:

"Why does this make me happy?"

@Princess Nelly said:

"So you will be finishing school in 2026?"

@modupe5721 said:

"You are so beautiful and cheerful. I hope you had a great day."

Secondary school students care for a little girl

A seven-year-old girl from Obollo Eke in Enugu state found sanctuary in the arms of five students who adopted her.

Amazing-Grace Ikechukwu reportedly has no parents and was discovered when the students visited her area.

The students who are from Evergreen School Enugu joined hands and started raising funds for Amazing-Grace to go to school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng