A Nigerian lady's relationship statement about a sign for possible marriage has sent social media users into a frenzy.

She said ladies a lady's marriage to her man becomes certain once he introduces you to his mother.

More details shortly...

Lady advises her gender.

Source: Getty Images

See her Facebook post here.

The lady's statement sparked reactions

Indah Ozuka Obanyi said:

"Hmmmm! Who say that?🙄🙄"

Precious Ajuru said:

"Lol. Have they changed your final year project topic before?"

Aliu Ometere said:

"Man wey go leave you go still leave you.

"Even if he introduce you to all his family members 🤪🤪😅."

Rashidat Oyiza said:

"You know how many times they introduce me before I finally stay for place 😆😆😆."

Ugwu Lord Ugwu said:

"90% true, the mama na finals. Unless his Mum disapproves."

Engr Ben said:

"You know how many i introduce to my mum? Just they play 🙄🙄🙄🙄."

Varietyvibz OT said:

"Dey play...

"I introduced a lady to my mom and two others who are my deciders and the lady left..."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that

Man advocates for separate rooms for couples

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man said men should not share the same room with their wives.

He suggested that the right way to live is for a man to maintain a separate room from his spouse. According to John Paul-Ugwu, this used to be the tradition in the olden days when men maintained their huts. John noted that men are supposed to keep some masculine secrets from their wives.

He said monogamy makes it impossible for a man to keep secrets as he lives in the same room with his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng