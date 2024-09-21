A father was proud after two of his children got the head student prefectship in the space of two years

A year ago, his daughter was picked as the head girl before his son came into the position as a head boy

In a cute family video that has gone viral, the man asked his eldest child to advise the new head boy

A father could not hide his delight when his boy was elected as the new head boy of his school.

The father hailed the boy with brimming pride. The boy kept smiling at his dad's hype of his new position.

The boy smiled as his father praised him as the new head boy. Photo source: @nwachimereeze648

Smart boy and father

The man (@nwachimereeze648) said his children have had the position two years in a row. He added the boy took over from his sister.

When the man asked the kid why the school picked him as the new head boy, he repeated "behavior" many times.

The man added that the boy was chosen because of his excellent academic performance too.

Madout said:

"General! May he carry on to be the head in all walks of his life."

Rukayat said:

"I love the fact he lay emphasis on behaviour."

My baby daddy said:

"Waoo in this new generation parents are raising children when love Jesus good parenting is the best look ar the future CEOs may Jehovah continue blessing your family."

Meme 2 AKA enjoy life said:

"Behaviour plus nice teacher who saw a smart kid."

HRH Serwaa Emerald said:

"I tap into his blessings for my boy. Congratulations to him."

yuwaspecial4 said:

"Went through your pictures,may God give you long life to enjoy your children."

Tolz said:

"Congratulations. God is good. The encouragement, support and love is beautiful."

Immaculate Afrakomah said:

"This is great, much love to you kids and keep up with the good behaviour... thanks mum and dad for raising a chosen generation."

Tiwa said:

"Awww you should be proud of yourself young king."

idnoble said:

"Proud children am so happy for your lovely family."

Ambu Lance said:

"Congratulations. My son was the headboy too many years ago now. So proud when i got that phone call. Keep up the good behaviour and continue to be great."

