A young Nigerian man posted a photo he took with his mother when he was a child 22 years ago

The photo was taken when his mother went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over two decades ago

The man has now gone for his own NYSC and he decided to recreate the photo with his overjoyed mother

A Nigerian man and his mother are trending online after they recreated a 22-year-old photo.

The old photo was taken over two decades ago when the man's mother was undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The man said the old photo was 22 years old. Photo credit: X/@kevoclinton.

Source: Twitter

In the first photo posted by Kevo Clinton, his mother was seen dressed in her NYSC uniform.

Kevo was still a child trailing around his mother who was squatting happily.

The second photo shows when Kevo has grown up and has gone for his own NYSC.

He squatted the same way his mother squatted 22 years ago while his mother stood beside him with the NYSC cap on her.

The photos caught the attention of netizens and attracted multiple reactions after they went viral.

The post is captioned:

"Serving Nigeria twice. 22 years apart."

See the photos below:

Reactions as man and his mother recreate old photo

@tosinolaseinde said:

"You’ve been waiting to do this. Awwwwww it’s super cute."

@TheMayorOfIfe said:

"This is lovely. Congratulations."

@Abeyboy10 said:

"Congratulations! Your mom get steeze pass you."

@IGONO said:

"It is how your mom remains young after 22 years. She truly raised a boy. Congratulations!"

@oolajire011 said:

"I’m so happy for you bro ☺️ by the way you have a beautiful mom."

@lanreneville said:

"Congratulations to you and your mum. May you have the ability and opportunity to take good care of her."

@Princez_eve said:

"This is so cute. You look so much like her."

