A young Nigerian man is trending online after he shared a video begging a woman to be his girlfriend

The man said the lady should give him a chance to prove his love for her, sounding emotional and romantic

The video is attracting the attention of many social media users with some wondering why he did not approach the lady privately

Many people are reacting to a video of a Nigerian man who was weeping and begging a lady.

The man said he wanted the lady to be his lover, and he asked her out through a TikTok video.

The man, Collins Onuoha identified the TikToker he wants as Joy, nothing that he wants to prove his love for her.

He was weeping profusely in the video which has now gone viral.

He said:

"Me begging Khloe Gram to be my girlfriend for the 100th time."

The lady in question, Joy reacted to the video and prayed that God would provide Collins with someone to love.

She said:

"Excuse me sir, hope all is well sir. God will provide one for you for."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man begs lady to be his girlfriend

@Yourfavlashtech said:

"I am not khloe fan but I reject am for khloe."

@precious baby said:

"Why?? What?? Wetin happen?"

@Lazy Boy said:

"You no get younger one's wey de look up to you?"

@Ceo honey said:

"I just dey laugh. I don see person wey he life spoil pass my own."

@JACINTA MARK_001 said:

"No be Asherkine be this ? Asher what happened? First carry me go shopping first we will talk about this one later."

@Ocyeanic said:

"Make una catch am for me."

@Delight asked:

"Can you take care of her?"

@Just1IbLee asked:

"Is everything okay at home?"

Girl prays for his boyfriend

In a related story, a Nigerian man said he loves his girlfriend so much because she always prays for him to make it.

The man said on a particular night, he saw his girlfriend praying for him around 1:30 am, and he shared how much he appreciated the prayers.

He posted a video showing the young lady on her knees, supposedly praying for him while he worked into the night.

