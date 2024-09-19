An 'asoebi' lady has been praised online for showing off a protective gesture at her friend's wedding

In a video, she saw an elderly woman placing naira note on the bride's face and she quickly stepped forward to stop her

However, the bride politely informed her that the elderly woman was her grandmother and she apologised

A touching display of protectiveness and fast thinking earned an 'asoebi' lady accolades online.

The incident occurred at a wedding ceremony where the lady, dressed in the traditional 'asoebi' attire, sprang into action to shield the bride from an unexpected gesture.

Asoebi lady reacts after seeing elderly woman's gesture Photo credit: @preciousbee/TikTok.

Asoebi lady praised for protecting bride

Shared by TikTok user @preciousbee, the clip showed an elderly woman attempting to place a naira note on the bride's face, prompting the 'asoebi' lady to intervene swiftly.

Unaware of the elderly woman's relationship to the bride, the lady's instincts kicked in, and she gently blocked the gesture, warning that it would ruin the bride's make-up.

However, the bride soon clarified that the elderly woman was, in fact, her grandmother.

The 'asoebi' lady's immediate apology and gracious retreat from the situation further confirmed her kind intentions.

The video was shared with the caption:

"POV: The asoebi lady was not aware that the person spraying is the bride's grandmother. One word for this asoebi lady."

Reactions trail asoebi lady's touching gesture

Viewers on TikTok praised the 'asoebi' lady's swift response, acknowledging her genuine concern for the bride's well-being.

@princediamond97 said:

"Even if na ur grandmother she did what is needed of her as a good friend."

@princess florence said:

"Her friend? But she doesn’t know her grandma? Curious question tho!"

@Peace of mind reacted:

"Very nice friend. I think she was protecting her makeup too."

@your favorite remarked:

"The friend dey make my head swell such a sweet soul."

@Precious Samuel235 said:

"Why is her grandmother putting the money on her face?"

@Didia Starr reacted:

"See how she came forward immediately she saw the grandma spraying money on her face. That’s very sweet."

@engrzay reacted:

"Why her grandmama dey spray her face? Na that kind thing Dey make me vex!"

@Awesomeness commented:

"I need a friend like her in my life too. It's tiring being the only one who is always looking out for others."

@Habeeb Owolabi stated:

"Me on my younger brother's wedding day, the wife's younger sister did this to me."

@Helen added:

'Did this at my friends wedding too, I didn’t know the woman was her mum’s elder sister until after the ceremony. I felt bad but the woman commended me for it, till today she always asks of me."

Watch the video below:

Bride's sister prevents lady from spraying money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions trailed a video showing a drama that transpired at a wedding involving the bride's sister and a guest.

While they were on the dance floor, a woman joined others and tried to spray her money on the bride.

