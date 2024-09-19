A Nigerian physician has showered encomiums on Air Peace after using the Nigerian airline for his Lagos to London trip

He was particular about the quality of professional service he got from a female cabin crew and rated her delivery

The physician also spoke about the quality of drinks and food the airline served him during the flight

A Nigerian physician, Chin Akano, has hailed Air Peace for its quality service, which made his Lagos to London flight his best air trip with any airline in three decades.

In a Facebook post, Chin released a video that captured his interaction with a female airline cabin crew member.

Chin Akano described his Air Peace experience as the best. Photo Credit: Chin Akano

Source: Facebook

In the clip, Chin and the lady interacted about the menu and where she hails from. Commenting on his experience, Chin first praised the cabin crew lady for her top-notch service.

He also scored the airline's food and drinks high and congratulated Air Peace for a satisfactory experience. He wrote on Facebook:

"AIRPEACE Lagos London Route # 5 star service . Watch as a very elegant , highly professional and pleasant cabin crew deliver a 5 star service . This is the best service I have ever seen in the last 30 years of my flying several airlines internationally . The very best . Ambience , quality of food , range of drinks and all were top notch.

"Congrats to Airpeace.

"My full review to come later.

"Watch and also you will see my famed Ankara in the video lol."

Reactions trail Chin Akano's Air Peace review

Lomax Pjs said:

"Good one. Air Peace we moveeeeeee."

Iveren Winifred Jude-iorver said:

"Premium or nothing."

Eneh Blessing said:

"Wow. This is beautiful. Money is good abeg."

Amaefuna Deborah said:

"Since we don't have the privilege to fly, lets fill our eyes with the goodies."

Precious Johnson said:

"Daddy na Pams you wear join the ankara???? No füčķìñģ wonder they where querying you like that 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Florence Nma said:

"I saw the Simplicity Attire ooh but wearing your palms . Lols.

"It's beautiful ooohh but with traveling on air 😂 it makes you look common 🤠 now I understand where the Attach is coming from 😂 😂."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had opened up about her encounter after paying N1.3 million to fly with Air Peace from London to Lagos.

Lady shares experience after flying with Air Peace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who used Air Peace airline for her London to Lagos trip had shared her experience.

The lady said she decided to fly with Air Peace after seeing so many reviews of its services. In a video she posted, Victoria said she bought an Air Peace business class return ticket to fly to Lagos.

Victoria said she bought the Air Peace ticket for N5.2 million. She said she enjoyed the flight. She noted that she did not feel as if she was flying as she was comfortable in the Air Peace aeroplane.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng