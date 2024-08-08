After flying with Air Peace from London to Lagos, a lady has shared how the experience was like

The Nigerian in the diaspora admitted being skeptical at first and revealed she paid £650 (over N1.3 million) for the flight

While noting that her check-in was so smooth, the lady did not seem pleased with the food she was served and shared why

A Nigerian lady, @kingestah, has reviewed her flight experience with Air Peace after patronising the airline for her journey to Lagos from London.

In a TikTok video, @kingestah captured her check-in and stated that it was easy and smooth.

She said the food she was served annoyed her. Photo Credit: @kingestah

Source: TikTok

According to @kingestah, she paid £650 (over N1.3 million) for the trip. She said the aircraft used was big and filled to the brim.

@kingestah said she was skeptical at first but praised Air Peace for doing a good job. The Nigerian lady added that she didn't like the food she was served, saying, "It was getting British".

During the flight, she also enjoyed wine and did her skincare routine.

Watch her video below:

Lady's Air Peace experience stirs reactions

Ceentiya of Abuja 🇬🇧 said:

"Carry me next time."

@ADebare_Kareem said:

"Wen u Dey return make we go together 😫."

@aminu.sani1 said:

"The food isn’t Nigerian because it’s London-Lagos so the catering in London might not be able to cater Nigerian dishes . So that’s the reason . You should expect our own dishes when going Lagos-London."

Bee_____ said:

"BA, Ethiopia, Turkish airline use their worse planes to Nigeria, but reach airpeace you are risking your life. Air-peace have been flying internationally for years."

Ego Umez 🌹 said:

"Do same video when going back, it's flipping stressful. flying from London to Lagos is stress free. but very chaotic flying back to London that I forgot my hand luggage at their counter in Lagos."

Omosekemi🥰🥰 said:

"Please how many hours before flight did they advise that we get to airport as an planning to get there 3hours before flight."

Legit.ng reported that a man had expressed excitement as Air Peace charged him N1.2 million for economy class.

Air Peace economy class passenger speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who used Air Peace economy class had shared his flight experience.

@ifefinch documented his experience from check-in to arrival in Lagos, Nigeria. The young man, who paid for economy class, revealed that he used the Air Peace app to select his seat and that the flight was on a Saturday.

@ifefinch said checking in was easy and praised Air Peace flight attendants' native-themed outfits and conduct. He added that the meals were amazing and there were alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng