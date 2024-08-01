A Nigerian content creator, Asherkine, recently put a smile on the face of a student on her graduation day

A heartwarming gesture by a Nigerian content creator, Asherkine, brought joy to a student on her graduation day.

The creator, who had met the student's sister by chance at an airport, surprised the graduate with unexpected gifts.

Secondary school graduate overjoyed over surprise gifts

Asherkine was travelling to Akure when he encountered the girl's sister shortly after he arrived at the airport.

She shared that she was attending her younger sister's secondary school graduation, and Asherkine asked to join her.

He then planned a surprise for the graduate, showing up at her school with chocolates, flowers, and a brand-new tablet.

The graduate's reaction was priceless, screaming with delight and almost in tears after seeing Asherkine and the gifts.

Sharing the video online, Asherkine narrated:

"So I decided to take a trip to Akure and I met this lovely lady at the airport who was also heading my way. She let me know she was there to attend her younger sister's graduation from secondary school. I asked if I could pull up and she said let's go."

Reactions as Asherkine surprises girl with gifts

The video garnered lots of comments from TikTok netizens who praised Asherkine's kindness and generosity.

@2ins_family said:

"Asherkine I fit no see you but you can be a blessing to me from far ooo. I go repost am. I need baby things I'm pregnant."

@hartinuke royal stated:

"Heavenly Father, please bless this man for his generosity and willingness to help others. May his heart remain filled with love and kindness. Amen."

@Sneakers and wears plug said:

"The hug from that guy he gave his rent was genuine. Man must have been thinking how he was going to pay his rent b4 Asherkine gave him the money."

@wura said:

"We should have 36 asherkine. Each state with one Asher. God bless you man. See as I dey smile. This is therapeutic abeg."

@opto said:

"Asherkine abeg I need iPad for cod nah. The highest thing dat girl go use dat thing do na to watch netflix. My cod dey lag abeg."

@ItsEneh added:

"Asherkine you go live long to see say we Men later make am cos I no see reason why u go always choose Eve."

Watch the video below:

