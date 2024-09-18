Social media users have reacted to a video capturing the moment a pretty lady carefully moved her piece of chicken from her plate to her handbag

The determined lady looked around the eatery to ensure no one was watching her and made her move quickly

The video of the lady carrying out the act has left internet users in stitches, with some wondering why she didn't request a takeaway

A video of a fine lady putting her chicken in her handbag has stirred massive reactions online.

The clip was shared on TikTok by the lady's friend, @fred_erica, who appeared to have also done the recording.

In the clip, the lady was at an eatery with her friend when she pulled the act. @fred_erica could be heard in the background directing the lady on how to carry out the act smoothly.

The lady first spread a white paper on her table and, using a fork, moved the chicken from her plate to the paper.

She then looked around to confirm she wasn't being stared at and put the chicken in her already handbag.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's act

Pammy said:

"Eeeeeehhhh something I pack onna steady eeeeehhhhh my hubby n I first outting I pack all d pepper chicken out inside my handbag con gold my phone n power bank for hand em just Dey laugh I no send and."

KING OF BOYZ💯🌸 said:

"Me when go call d girl say make she put am for takeaway for my money again."

THRIFTS VENDOR IN ABUJA said:

"I can’t be hiding food I bought with my money, never oooo! I will openly wrap it very very well and request for take away if I want self, how can I be hiding for what I bought with my money biko."

KARLYPHA said:

"Camera saw you nah 😂 but why I go enter this kind place since I already know and I know it's expensive too."

itz ehunyce🌈🤪 said:

"D way she brushed her hair after the act " very demurey."

Chisom said:

"What if camera dey there dey watch you, person come tap you say make you bring out the chicken from your bag."

BriZzy General 🪖⭐️ said:

"Just carry am put no send anybody na sha your money you pay."

