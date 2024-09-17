A young Nigerian woman has cried bitterly on social media as she opens up about her biggest mistake in life

In a video, she showed off her child and lamented over being a single mother living in her parents' house

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section on TikTok to encourage her

A touching video shared on TikTok captured the emotional struggles of a young Nigerian mother who gave birth out of wedlock.

Her experience sparked a wave of emotional reactions and encouragement from social media users.

Woman shares biggest mistake in life

According to the mother identified as @itzcynthiaifunanya on TikTok, her biggest mistake was becoming a single parent while still living with her parents.

As she cradled her child in her arms, she revealed the weight of her emotional burden she was carrying due to the circumstances surrounding her child's birth.

She further opened up about her mother's reluctance to care for the baby which added another layer of emotional burden on her.

In her words:

"My biggest mistake in life is being a single mother and staying with my parents. My mother will not accept to take care of the baby you will not understand."

Reactions trail single mother's lamentation

TikTok users flocked to the comments section, offering words of comfort, reassurance, and encouragement.

@Damilola Arike said:

"Make I give you this small advice, go and hustle leave the baby with them, after a week or two if you are able to raise some money send to them, buy new sim, send massage tell them you are sorry."

@faridalawalsambo stated:

"My own mother allow my child to go to school without food nd returns home 3 pm in my absence my kids begs 4 food."

@mrspacymarvel reacted:

"Trust me just plead with your mom and drop the baby with her and build yourself It not easy but I pray God grace will locate you."

@Eniayomi said:

"My son doesn’t even know I’m his mum, he thinks my mom gave birth to him. He calls me by my name, my boy will be 5yrs, my parents can’t even release him."

@Nora Golden wrote:

"All of u asking her to drop the baby are you ok???if they can’t take care of her in ur presence wonder what they would do in ur absence."

@Abike added:

"Leave house drop the baby for her Ajeh she will take care of the baby and beg you to come back home just make sure when you’re away u Dey send money to them."

Source: Legit.ng