A young Nigerian man has caught the attention of netizens with his recent experience with an elderly woman.

The woman had shown incredible kindness to the young man by gifting him tomatoes and a sum of N500.

Man gushes over elderly woman's display of agape love

Man emotional after receiving unexpected gift

The recipient of her generousity, identified as @the_littleprophet on TikTok, was visibly moved by the woman's actions.

He took to the platform to share a video of the encounter, seeking answers from his followers about the potential spiritual implications of such gestures.

In the video, the elderly woman was seen holding the gift items, prompting the young man to ponder the reasons behind her affection towards him.

In his words:

"At times I ask myself why do mothers love me this way. Just imagine she brought tomatoes and 500 naira to give me. God please show me the spiritual things behind me and mothers."

Reactions as elderly woman gifts man tomatoes

TikTok users who viewed the video flooded the comments section with advice and suggestions for the young man.

@user5860397381945 said:

"I wish I can adopt her as mine. I have a mom but I don't like seeing old people looking like helpless."

@God own child wrote:

"You are their joy giver and believe me their prayers will take u places sir."

@datjoyfulgirl_ said:

"Can she be my mom. I lost mine 2 years ago. And she’s not here to reap the fruits of her labour."

@Ebi-Akpo said:

"I see the sadness in her eyes, living without a child, and seeing others with their children."

@JDA gospel said:

"I love you granny, you don't have a child in the side of nen but to God you have more than abundance. We are all here as your children. Love you."

@faithRobert.O said:

"I can feel her inner cry and pain being childless you can see it through her facial expressions please lord console her."

@user3775218345031 added:

"You really understand mother's and thier worth that, is why they come close to you."

@Esomonu happpiness Chinyere reacted:

"Spiritual son ije love chai mama adopted son ije love mum is very happy to hav someone like u sir blessing frm above. It's well."

