A Nigerian man survived a crash by a whisker after he crashed a Corvette Stingray 2022 in a drag race in Lagos state

The man was racing a Jeep Grand Cherokee 2015 when he ran into a Dodge Challenger in the middle of the road

As he begged Nigerians for help to settle his 400m debt from the crash, people had different things to say

A young Nigerian man is a serious mess after he crashed a Corvette Stingray 2022 in a race in Lagos.

According to eyewitnesses and videos on X, the event happened at the Eko Atlantic area while he was racing with a Jeep.

Corvette Stingray vs Dodge Challenger

In the heat of the race, the man (@trammania) in a Corvette ran into a Dodge Challenger in the middle of the road.

His car took off the Dodge's bumper in seconds, sending it into a massive crash down the road.

He was lucky to be alive. After serving the accident, he came online to beg people to support him with any amount they could. He said he is in over N400m debt.

According to Motortrend, the 2022 Corvette starts from $60,900 (N100,316,307) to $79,850 (N131,531,315.50).

Below is his Instagram post:

A video of the crash was shared on Twitter:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

@khanofkhans11_ said:

"Omo if I rent 400M naira car and I crash am for car race e better make I die than live to pay the debt."

@mustykuru said:

"Lmao fear no fit make me stay alive if I crash person 400m car, even if I no off after the accident…i go drink battery water."

@Bidal4Life said:

"Everybody dey find generational wealth. E reach this one turn e go jam generational debt."

@theallfather_0 said:

"E get some kain debt wey I go owe, I go dey on my way to Benin republic straight up."

@iam__temmyyy said:

"Imagine renting car to do drag race. You get mind sha. N400m loun loun …"

@Chuc__kki said:

"The first rule of drag racing! Clear and secure the race path. The onlookers were concerned more about recording than securing the path. Now dem don see content, 400m gbese for this economy na d!e ooo. Dem fit carry ur full family into modern slavery mk e nor still reach."

