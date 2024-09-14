A Nigerian lady who wanted to save her friend from disappointment revealed she saw her boyfriend with other ladies

The best friend asked for photo evidence, and she provided it, thinking the lady would act accordingly

Days after the lady tried to help, the best friend blamed her for trying to destroy her new relationship

A Nigerian who did not want her best friend to get hurt quickly reported her cheating boyfriend.

The lady said she saw the friend's lover at a get-together getting cozy with ladies and thought her friend should know.

The lady said that her friend later blocked her on social media. Photo source: @oyinosikoya, Getty Images/Thomas Barwick

Drama in relationship

After she reported the situation, the friend thanked her, but the man and his friends insulted her for trying to ruin his relationship.

Days after, the best friend turned against her and said the lady wanted to spoil her love because she didn't have a man to care for her.

She claimed her friend sent a photoshopped photo evidence of her man cheating.

The kind (@oyinosikoya) lady was shocked about the turn of events but later realized that the man later cheated on her friend.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Snow said:

"You dey advice who dey relationship? Big mistake."

Comrade said:

"They no de put mouth for relationship."

kachi said:

"I hope her breakfast was hot."

peacejames said:

"Photoshop as how? The boy nah Asap Rocky?"

strawberry said:

"The fact they will now tell u u are jealous is annoying."

Titeminiade said:

"One thing I learnt the hard way is never to get involved with someone in love even if it’s 2secs of love even if the guys moves to me, I’ll just politely decline and watch the relationship fall."

nonso said:

"Them no dey advice person wey dey relationship oh."

shady b said:

"I advised my sister about her man and we haven't spoke in 2 years even family no fit settle us fear who dey in toxic love oo them no dey hear advice."

