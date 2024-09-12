Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha has shown appreciation to a nurse who saved her life when she tried to ‘unalive’ herself

On her Instagram page, the media personality posted a series of photos of herself with the nurse, Irene Anaenye

Real Warri Pikin accompanied the photos with words of motivation for people considering ending it all like she almost did in 2018

Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, has revealed the nurse's identity who saved her life when she tried to end it all in 2018.

The media personality, who has always been vocal about how she almost took her life when things got too tough for her, unveiled the nurse responsible for her still being here today, Irene Anaenye.

On her official Instagram page, Real Warri Pikin posted a series of new photos of herself embracing the nurse, and she accompanied it with a caption explaining the woman’s importance in her life.

Not stopping there, the comedian also used the opportunity to encourage people going through tough times who felt that taking their lives was the only way.

She wrote:

“Area! Meet IRENE C ANAENYE

The woman wey God use save my life for Garki Hospital June 6th 2018 ❤️

Yesterday was world Suc!de prevention Day and the comments on my previous Post. Omo...Very heart-wrenching…😭 People are indeed going through so much.

But Listen to me!!!!!!😎

- Na only tey e go tey stamara must call e papa name

- ⁠-Na who give up lose

- ⁠-suc!de is making a permanent decision to a temporary problem

And most of all -Hold on to God and do the one your power reach.”

See her post below:

In a previous post on her Instagram page, Real Warri Pikin recounted that on June 6, 2018, at around 3:00 pm, she tried to take her life because the burden was too much after she and her husband had accumulated a N22 million debt after trying out different unsuccessful businesses while following the directives of a motivational speaker.

Warri Pikin shared how her neighbour found her and rushed her to the hospital alongside other family members. See the video below:

Fans react as Warri Pikin thanks nurse

Real Warri Pikin’s appreciation post dedicated to the nurse who saved her life as well as her painful life story got Nigerians talking. Read some of their comments below:

nursingworldnigeria:

“Shout-out to all the nurses and midwives across the country. Glad she was there for you in your hour of need 🙏.”

pastorchiomaibezimphd:

“To always remember people God used in your life is priceless. People easily forget. God bless you Real Warri Pikin ❤️.”

Kevwe5_9photography:

“Matron Irene God bless you❤️.”

_divine_chidimma:

“Life gets hard sometimes, but hold on to God! 🤍”

Theunidenticalduo:

“All that resonated to me reading this was GOD'S PLAN. Thankyou Lord. 👏🙌❤️”

ayam_titilope:

“I pray God meet us at every area of our needs🙌it’s so disheartening to keep growing and yet financially struggling😢May God help us so we won’t give su!cide a thought🙏🏻.”

Jamylah_a:

“Matron Irene. Very very very hardworking, kind and an all-round good woman. One of a kind Nurse. 😍”

Comedian_freemouth:

“This video dropped at the right time oh… Nigeria right now ehhh…. God for life 🙌.”

Monalisacode:

“Thank you for being real with your story; for speaking up ! You are loved ❤️.”

Flakes_ff:

“Thank you for always being so upfront and honest. Love you. Thank God you didn't succeed because how would we have have met? How would make us laugh and dazzle us with your beauty. We are so thankful you are still here ❤️.”

