A father has caught the attention of social media users after showing off his son who could pass for his brother

In a video, the young-looking father posed beside his son as they vibed to a song playing in the background

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to commend the dad's looks at 46 years old

A 46-year-old father's youthful appearance has left social media users stunned after he shared a video with his 24-year-old son.

The duo's uncanny resemblance sparked massive comments, with many gushing over their identical looks.

Dad and son could pass for brothers

The video, posted by @lifecoacheddy on TikTok, showed the father-son pair grooving to a lively tune.

According to the father, their amazing chemistry and similar physical features have led many to mistake them for brothers.

At 46, he looks decades younger than his age, and his energy and strengthen are so visible to see.

"When you are 46 and your son is 24 but everyone thinks y'all are brothers. He's my twin. I love this kid," the father captioned the video.

Reactions trail video of father and son

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, with viewers praising the father's spectacular appearance.

Netizens flooded the comments section with positive remarks, marveling at the father's ageless looks.

@QueenLiza said:

"Good Lawd! Both of yall or what kings used to look like!!! Strong and manly. I love it!!!"

@Tanielle.02 stated:

"Exactly where is grandpa, just gorgeous for know reason."

@lucky13 said:

"I am 46, I have a 26 yr old son and a 21 yr old son. (my 21yr old get mistaken for my bf.. um nope he is just raised right) same dad. A bonus son 19 and 2 adopted littles."

@Golden said:

"The son actually look older. The 80s baby are running the world. We age lessssss."

@Lyn Ballentine said:

"So my 7 yrs old, mommy are you sure the short one is the older one, bcaz the tall guy looks older don't you think so."

@Teme'y said:

"Y'all DEFINITELY could pass as brothers. I'm doing something wrong I have a brother 14 yrs younger that everyone asks if he's my son."

@Clint Wright said:

"I’m 47 my daughter is 23 they think we’re sisters yes it’s in how we take care of ourselves."

@proudborireina added:

"My gaaaawd you are fine! Yes you pops! And your son too. Respectfully. Your wife is a blessed woman. God bless you and your beautiful family."

