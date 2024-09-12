A Nigerian man living in Canada shared a video showing netizens how other cars give way for school buses

The man marvelled at the level of respect other motorists gave to the school bus when they encountered it on the road

The video shows that all the cars on either side of the road stopped to allow the bus which had stopped to pick children

A Nigerian man resident in Canada shared a video showing how a school bus is treated on Canadian roads.

The man showed how school buses are treated with respect by other road users in the country.

The man said the method can be done in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/Yoruba Prince of Canada.

In the video posted by Yoruba Prince of Canada, the school bus had stopped to pick up some children.

After the school bus stopped, every other vehicle on the road stopped.

It was when the bus started moving that other motorists followed suit in an orderly manner.

He noted that the style of motorists waiting for school buses should be emulated in Nigeria so as to protect school children from road accidents.

He captioned the video:

"How you go hear say car knock student wey wan cross road for this kind of country."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of vehicles waiting for school bus

@maliya miller said:

"Even in Ghana it's like this too. Na only my country Nigeria always dey different and the thing dey always vex me..they go see say person wan cross road dem go dey speed pass up and down...no patience."

@winnilux5 said:

"There's something you fail to observe; just look at the stop 🛑 logo on the bus when it parks and when it moves. that sign gave them the permission."

@okiteoj said:

"This is a country where the system works! May God help us in this country!"

