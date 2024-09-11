A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after relocating to Italy

In a video, she documented her journey from the preparation stage in Nigeria till the day she travelled to Italy

Nigerians did not hesitate to congratulate her on her relocation with many wishing for similar blessing

A Nigerian lady's dream of relocating to Italy finally came to fruition, and she took to TikTok to share her experience.

In a captivating video, she chronicled her journey from preparation to arrival in Italy, leaving many in awe.

Lady overjoyed after relocating to Italy

The lady, identified as @big_sharon2 on TikTok, documented every step of her journey, from securing her visa to packing her belongings in Nigeria.

Her video captured the serious planning and anticipation that went into making her dream a reality.

As she embarked on her new journey, she expressed gratitude to God, having waited three years to secure her visa.

In her words:

"Travel with me to Italy. Finally I can now use this sound. I have saved this sound for the past three years. Thank you Lord."

Reactions as lady relocates to Italy

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from Nigerians, with many expressing admiration for her resilient mind.

@AmyGlobal said:

"Congrats dear but Abeg Wetin you go do for Italy."

@Evil_Bigi asked:

"How much is Europe Schengen visa fee?"

@hope never die said:

"Congratulations to me after 3 times Denny Italy embassy finally approved my visa today. Up nd grateful."

@Jennifer Michael said:

"Congratulations sist am using this sound on or before 15th December 2024 amen I oppose my possion amen."

@joyce said:

"Congratulations next in Jesus name amen to Canada amen amen amen amen."

@Yahweh said:

"I just saved this sound hoping n believing to use one day even if it’s after 10 years or many but I believe one day will use it."

@Nanaajwoa18 stated:

"Congratulations dear I tap into your blessing in Jesus name Amen and Amen."

@blessynmoon added:

"If to say u go fit give me your link na. I don too waste money."

