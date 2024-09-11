A Nigerian lady has claimed she spends so much money to buy sanitary pads every month and her post went viral

According to the lady named Abike, every month, she spends as high as N70,000 to buy sanitary pads

Many people were doubtful of her claims with some asking her if she had the issue of blood that couldn't be controlled

A lady is trending online after posting what people considered an outrageous claim.

According to the lady identified as Abike, every month, she pours in so much amount of money into sanitary pads.

The lady said she spends N70,000 pads. Photo credit: TikTok/@olastv01.

Source: UGC

Abike claimed that she spends as much as N70,000 in buying sanitary pads for herself alone every calendar month.

Abike said on X:

"I normally spend 70k on sanitary pad monthly."

This claim did not go well with her followers X as they asked her if she was well at all.

See her post below:

Reactions to Abike's post

@AjR_Umaru asked:

"You get issue of blood?"

@OFizzyshow asked:

"Game pad or what …?"

@Kcapris9 said:

"Ife what do you mean?"

@zaydmy said:

"I don advise you make I give you belle you ni like de hear word. Imagine you save that 70k 9 months out of 12 we go get 630k down for investments."

@AareAAdeleke asked:

"Wait....Are you the woman in Luke 8:43-48?"

@MeePlusYou said:

"As per woman with the issue of blood or...???"

@Charleschidube said:

"The woman with the issue of blood."

@MisterShigo said:

"Woman with the issue of blood for Bible self, no spend reach that amount."

@Bilal_of_lagos said:

"Lying has always been your talent."

@AbeniAde_ said:

"Yours is better for real. I normally spend 200k on sanitary pad monthly."

@SelomSarl said:

"I spend 230k monthly on pad."

@David___Peters said:

"Are you the woman with the issue of blood the bible talked about?"

Lady buys Starlink with N500,000

Earlier, a lady shared her discovery after buying and installing Starlink internet system in her house.

The lady, who is an online gamer, said she bought the Starlink internet router for N500,000 and that it serves her well.

According to her, the Starlink system produced by Elon Musk's company loads at 214mbs unlike others that are slow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng