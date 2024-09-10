A Nigerian techie shared images of the newly-launched iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, showing its beauty

The man, Fisayo Fosudo also mentioned the prices of the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in naira and dollar

Apple noted that the newly-launched iPhone models will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 13

The newly-launched iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are trending online.

A Nigerian techie, Fisayo Fosudo shared images of the new iPhone models and asked people if they would like to own them.

The new iPhone models will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 13. Photo credit: X/Fisayo Fosudo and Apple.

Fisayo mentioned the prices of the new iPhone models. He said the new iPhone 16 Pro goes for iPhone 16 Pro- $999 (₦1,618,380).

On the other hand, Fisayo said the new iPhone 16 Pro Max is sold at $1199 (₦1,942,380).

According to Apple, the new iPhone models will be available for pre-order starting Friday, September 13.

Apple says:

"Powered by the A18 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, the Pro lineup introduces larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life."

"Customers in more than 58 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Türkiye, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S., will be able to pre-order iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, September 13, with availability beginning Friday, September 20. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in Macao, Vietnam, and 19 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 27."

See Fisayo's post below:

Reactions as new iPhone models are released

@zainzawarkhan said:

"No too expensive. And what we do with iphone 15?"

@olami_ace1 said:

"The prices will change when the vendors start bringing them in."

