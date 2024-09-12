Media personality Daddy Freeze has shared how his ability to use an iPhone got him one of the cars in his garage

His statement was in reaction to how a netizen reduced the value of an iPhone in the next four years

According to the ace broadcaster, when something is handled properly, the value increases and it is not only applicable to land

Media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has revealed how he used his iPhone to purchase the brand-new Mercedes-Benz AMG car in his garage.

Daddy Freeze opens up on how he bought a car using his iPhone. Image credit: @daddyfreeze, @applestyles

Source: Instagram

A netizen, Abazz, had said that if one buys an iPhone 16 for N3m in 2024, four years later, the price would depreciate to N850k.

However, he said that if one buys land for N1.1m, there is every possibility it would appreciate to N20m in four years.

Daddy Freeze was not comfortable with Abazz's claim and he counted him. He agreed with his assertion on land but disapproved of that of the iPhone 16.

He added that an iPhone of N3m can be worth N500m if it is in the hands of a content creator, tech person, or others who can use it properly.

See Abazz and Daddy Freeze's post below:

Peeps react to Daddy Freeze's post

Check out some of the reactions to Daddy Freeze's post and that of Abazz below:

@patty.arya:

"That’s if they don’t collect the land from you before that four years."

@u_c_2040:

"Is everybody a content creator?"

@rundatraxmusic:

"𝗜𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘 11 or less can also be used by dope content creators and make a lot more money, it don’t have to be iPhone 16!"

@dray_makavelli:

"If you have money for the luxury, go for it there’s no award for suffering."

@black_mambar_:

"Lol because iphone 14 or 15 no go fit do am Abi?"

@m6damasterpiece:

"That is if boys never collect am for mile 2, Volks or Oshodi."

@skillashy:

"iPhone 16 will not turn itself to 500million. You must put the work."

Daddy Freeze laughs at flood victims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daddy Freeze had reacted to the heavy downpour in Lagos that left many areas flooded.

Usually, the island areas are known to be flooded during rainfall, but several mainland areas were not left out this time.

A man who resides in Ikorodu got involved in the conversation, and he got a humbling response that made many laugh.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng