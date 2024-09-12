After Launching iPhone 16, Apple Discontinues Three Popular iPhone Series, List Emerges
In a surprise shift within its product offerings, Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 models following the launch of the iPhone 16 series on September 9, 2024.
The decision to discontinue the popular series marks the end of three of Apple’s most successful and iconic smartphones as the tech company introduced its next-generation series of devices.
Apple bids farewell to the iPhone 14 series
The discontinued iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, launched last year, surprised many because they were relatively recently launched.
These models rapidly gained traction and praise for their innovative features, including the 17 Pro chip and advanced camera system.
According to TechCabal, the move is part of Apple's strategy to focus on the future with the launch of the iPhone 16.
The iPhone 16 series replaces its predecessors with advanced hardware, including a more efficient and powerful A18 Bionic chip, improved camera systems, and under-display face ID technology.
These improvements ensure that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are positioned as the most innovative smartphones in the market.
Apple ends iPhone 13 production
Discontinuing the iPhone is the end of one of Apple’s most-priced models. The iPhone 13, launched in 2021, received a massive reception from users due to its balance of performance, battery life, and camera quality at a lower price than the Pro models.
The iPhone 13 became a favourite among users looking for an upgrade without sweat.
It remained available via Apple’s official channels even after the iPhone 14 series was launched.
Experts believe that with the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple wants to streamline its product offerings and push consumers toward the latest technology.
How many months Nigerian workers need to save to buy iPhone 16
Legit.ng earlier reported that a minimum wage earner in Nigeria must save each of his earnings for 18 months to afford the new iPhone 16.
The iPhone 16 price, unveiled on Monday, September 9, 2024, starts at $799, approximately N1.26 million at N1,580 per dollar for the 128GB model.
The iPhone 16 Plus costs about $899 (N1.42 million, the iPhone 16 Pro costs about $999, approximately N1.58 million, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is $1,199 (N1.89 million).
