A Nigerian man said he was invited to a church and he decided to attend the fellowship but ended up being embarrassed

The man said he learned beforehand that people attending the church service should go with a bottle of oil

He said he bought his own oil from outside the church, but the pastor who presided refused to bless it

A man said he attended a church service but ended up being embarrassed by the man of God in charge.

According to him, he was invited to the church and he decided to take part in the worship.

The pastor said the oil was not bought in his church. Photo credit: TikTok/@deennamdiogbonnaernest and Getty Images/Natalia Shishkova.

He said he went to the service with a bottle of anointing oil which he wanted the man of God to pray over and bless.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man, Dee Nnamdi, noted that the pastor refused to bless the oil for him.

He said the pastor was not happy that he bought his own oil from outside the church.

Reactions as pastor refuses to bless annointing oil

@ODG said:

"Omo trust wallet logo or shield."

@Precious said:

"You guys should be nice with your comments pls and listen to what he has to say, let's know where he is heading to pls."

@HUSHPUPPI DC said:

"Home training won’t let me say what’s in my heart."

@Lil met said:

"Don't mind them. You are far ahead of them."

@Terry Peanock said:

"This matter has to be settled at the headquarters."

@DatDuragSlayer said:

"Churches nowadays are ahead of time, may God help us."

@ask_of_big_zillion_ said:

"I saw this video when I was heading to church."

@__RedDot said:

"Don’t worry man .,. Once I open my church I go correct everything once."

Pastor's sermon about enjoyment goes viral

A Nigerian pastor recently advised his congregation on the need to take out money from their salary for leisure.

In a video trending online, the pastor kicked against the habit of insisting on saving money and refusing to spoil oneself.

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many commending the pastor over the sermon.

