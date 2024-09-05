A Nigerian man has shared a video of his daughter advising him after he purchased an engagement ring for his crush

According to him, he was deeply in love with the lady that he bought an engagement ring just two days into talking stage

Reacting to his action, his daughter advised him in the video to slow down and be careful enough to observe the lady's personality

A Nigerian man's decision to purchase an engagement ring for his crush, just two days into their 'talking stage', sparked concern from his daughter.

In a video, the young girl offered advice to her lovestruck father, cautioning him to exercise restraint and thoroughly get to know the woman.

Man buys engagement ring after two days in talking stage Photo credit: @celebrity_carpenter/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man confesses to being lovestruck

The man, identified as @celebrity_carpenter on TikTok, shared a video revealing his daughter's wise words to him.

She urged him to be cautious, emphasising that people's true personalities can only be revealed over time.

"But seriously I want you to just know the person very very well. Be very very careful. No matter how the person is kind now, the person can still change. People change," she said.

However, despite his daughter's advice, the lovestruck dad remained resolute in his pursuit of love, refusing to heed her warnings.

In his words:

"My daughter advising me to slow down after I bought engagement ring two days into talking stage. Love don blind me. Leave me. I no dey hear anything. I no dey take advice."

Reactions as daughter advises dad about love

The TikTok video sparked funny comments from netizens in the comments.

@joeyoftheyear said:

"That your daughter is my wife, Says the Lord."

@NANA said:

"She is so intentional about her advise, very demure, very caring, very considerate."

@JossyE said:

"But like seriously how dare you start a talking stage when someone has been admiring you from afar."

@delight01010 stated:

"How can I reach this beautiful girl I think my mind tells me to tell her something good."

@ARCHILLES said:

"The lord directed me here and I’ve found my missing rib. She’s advising you."

@nna4lif said:

"I for like learn this capentary work but believe me when say this' I get coconut head. I swear I no dey understand anything again but e pain me sha."

@Emmy said:

"I dey find wife. I want to seek her hand in marriage. Remember say na person wife you marry. Abeg no say no."

@Meenat Meenaj added:

"Hasaaa is true oooo at this point please. Be careful ooo I love seeing your happy family oooo don’t rush give love a chance but don’t rush haaa it’s worth to advise oo."

See the post below:

Man dumps new lover after 3 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a new relationship of three hours crashed after the man got angry because his girlfriend gave out her phone number.

Narrating what led to the breakup, the man said something happened while they were returning from their first-ever date.

Source: Legit.ng