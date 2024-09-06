A Nigerian man has reacted to a new height achieved by Galatasaray S.K. shortly after it signed Victor Osimhen

The man's happy reaction came after Galatasaray S.K. reached 1 million followers milestone on X.

Victor Osimhen's move to Galatasaray excites Nigerians. Photo credit: X/Galatasaray.

Nigerians on X started following the Galatasaray S.K account shortly after the Turkish club got Osimhen's signature.

In a post, the Turkish club celebrated the achievement of 1 million followers and the post caught the attention of Nigerians.

Nigerians support Victor Osimhen in Galatasaray

Most of those who reacted said Galatasaray S.K.'s 1 million followers were the result of Nigerians switching their attention to the Turkish club.

The club said:

"1 million followers. Thank you."

In a reaction, a Nigerian influencer, Mbah said he mentioned Nigerians were coming to support the club.

He said:

"I told you Nigerians are coming."

See the post below:

Reactions as Galatasaray reaches1 million followers

@UTDTrey said:

"We are going to have fun together."

@cansufcbmg said:

"Thanks to the Nigerian friends."

@TolzyBets said:

"Nigerians will support you for life now. You signed our brother."

@_megaleio said:

"Give us regular updates about Osimhen, that man is our national treasure and hero. I heard he just sign a contract till 2025 and he will be wear jersey No 45?"

@UncleYakub said:

"Don’t joke with Nigerians. We love our own very much. Congratulations."

@iamstretch_ said:

"Thank Osimhen."

@AzeezOseni4 said:

"What Nigerians can’t do doesn’t exist. Nigeria to the World. Victor Osimhen to the World."

Osimhen receives hero's welcome in Turkey

Earlier, striker Victor Osimhen completed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli.

The Nigerian forward missed out on moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli on summer deadline day.

Osimhen jetted out to Uyo, Nigeria, for international duty after completing his transfer.

Source: Legit.ng