Galatasaray: Man Happy As Victor Osimhen's Move Makes Turkish Club to Reach 1 Million Followers
- A Nigerian man has reacted to a new height achieved by Galatasaray S.K. shortly after it signed Victor Osimhen
- Galatasaray S.K has reached 1 million followers on X as Nigerians switched attention to the club after Osimhen moved there
- Galatasaray S.K made a post to celebrate the achievement and the post is getting the attention of Nigerian football lovers
A man has reacted with happiness as Galatasaray S.K. recorded an achievement after signing Victor Osimhen.
The man's happy reaction came after Galatasaray S.K. reached 1 million followers milestone on X.
Nigerians on X started following the Galatasaray S.K account shortly after the Turkish club got Osimhen's signature.
In a post, the Turkish club celebrated the achievement of 1 million followers and the post caught the attention of Nigerians.
Nigerians support Victor Osimhen in Galatasaray
Most of those who reacted said Galatasaray S.K.'s 1 million followers were the result of Nigerians switching their attention to the Turkish club.
The club said:
"1 million followers. Thank you."
In a reaction, a Nigerian influencer, Mbah said he mentioned Nigerians were coming to support the club.
He said:
"I told you Nigerians are coming."
See the post below:
Reactions as Galatasaray reaches1 million followers
@UTDTrey said:
"We are going to have fun together."
@cansufcbmg said:
"Thanks to the Nigerian friends."
@TolzyBets said:
"Nigerians will support you for life now. You signed our brother."
@_megaleio said:
"Give us regular updates about Osimhen, that man is our national treasure and hero. I heard he just sign a contract till 2025 and he will be wear jersey No 45?"
@UncleYakub said:
"Don’t joke with Nigerians. We love our own very much. Congratulations."
@iamstretch_ said:
"Thank Osimhen."
@AzeezOseni4 said:
"What Nigerians can’t do doesn’t exist. Nigeria to the World. Victor Osimhen to the World."
Osimhen receives hero's welcome in Turkey
Earlier, striker Victor Osimhen completed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli.
The Nigerian forward missed out on moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli on summer deadline day.
Osimhen jetted out to Uyo, Nigeria, for international duty after completing his transfer.
