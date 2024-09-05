The Nigerian girl who went viral years ago after she was pursued from school is gradually growing up

The girl, Success Adegor was chased away from school for not paying school fees and became a viral sensation

She was angry and a video showed her saying it was better for her to be flogged than to be chased away from school

Success Adegor, the Nigerian girl who went viral years ago after she was chased away from school is growing fast.

In 2019, Success was chased away from her school because her parents did not pay her school fees.

Success Adegor is still in school. Photo credit: TikTok/@harrison_gwamnishu.

Source: TikTok

She was visibly angry and noted that the school should have flogged her instead of chasing her away.

The way she spoke back then made her video go viral and touched many hearts.

A new video of Success shared on TikTok by Harrison Gwamnishu showed that she is growing.

Harrison captioned the video:

"Dem go flog flog, dem go tire. Success Adegor less than 1-minute video changed a school infrastructure from bad to good and affected other schools positively. Fame didn't stop her schooling but continued to study. She's an 'Educational Ambassador'."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Success Adegor

@larry santos said:

"Na wa oh I thought they said they change her her school?"

@hardijhat2 said:

"Who noticed she has changed her powder to necklace?"

@Boma said:

"She never stil change school oh."

@Abdul Waris said:

"And I still never make am till now."

@Andy Amos said:

"See how this student have passion for school."

@Jasper Ndu said:

"I dey here small Emmanulla grow finish. I still dey here this girl grow again. What is wrong with me? Abi I no dey grow?"

@comrohrojerusvincent said:

"Small success that time."

Student adopt and care for little girl

Earlier, a seven-year-old girl from Obollo Eke in Enugu state found sanctuary in the arms of five students who adopted her.

Amazing-Grace Ikechukwu reportedly has no parents and was discovered when the students visited her area.

The students who are from Evergreen School Enugu joined hands and started raising funds for Amazing-Grace to go to school.

Source: Legit.ng