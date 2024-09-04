A beautiful black woman has shared her excitement with netizens after getting engaged to the love of her life

The 32-year-old divorcee opened up about her fears of never finding love again, which had left her consumed by worry until she met her new man

While narrating her experience on TikTok, she advised netizens never to lose hope but trust God to carry them through

A 32-year-old divorced woman has shared how she went from fearing she'd never find love again to becoming engaged to the love of her life.

The excited lady shared her love story on TikTok and it garnered lots of views and comments from netizens.

Divorcee gets engaged to new man

In a video, the divorcee identified as @kalifafaith recounted how she was scared that she will never find love again.

However, her fear of loneliness was replaced by a deep trust in God's plan, a trust that led her to her soulmate.

With a captivating video showing the moment her new partner popped the question, she offered a message of hope to those passing through similar challenges and dark times.

"32, divorced, thinking I will never find love again. God: Just trust me you will be fine. God sees you. Just trust him," she said.

Reactions as divorcee gets engaged

As her TikTok video went viral, her love story sparked a wave of reactions from netizens who faced similar struggles.

@JennyRains said:

"Divorced when l was 27 with 2 kids am getting married August this year."

@Tiffany Nichole stated:

"Congrats sis! I got divorced at 33 yrs old with 3 year old twins. Got remarried at 36 and just had my 3rd son at 37. God will always see you through!"

@Glo said:

"34, divorced, 2 kids. I don't think I will ever find love again, the focus is on my kids and making money."

@QUEEN HEPHZIBAH said:

"Your story is just like mine. I’m Still trusting Elroi, The God that sees me. Your testimony encourages me. Congratulations dear."

@Deep Ocean said:

"I’m 30 years, divorce process. Never thought my script had a divorce. Life is too funny. Congratulations my love. Inspired by your story."

@obare6 said:

"Am 32 too, my 12 years marriage just ended a month a go i believe it was for the best and God has greater plans for me."

@sashamckoy7 added:

"34 with 3 kids, Been in an abusive relationship for 11 years where he continuously cheats. I used to think I was staying for the kids but now I have to leave for them."

