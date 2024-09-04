A lady with a futuristic priority built a house with the money she ought to have used on expensive wigs

Sharing a video of the building with a POP ceiling and tiled floor, she spoke against spending on wigs

Many people who commented on her house clip wondered if their wig money could get them a house

A young Nigerian lady who built a bungalow has gone online to brag about the achievement.

After showing the home's interior, she suggested she had invested what she ought to have used for expensive wigs in the project.

The lady plastered her wall before installing celings. Photo source: @enelove1

Source: TikTok

Lady became homeowner

The lady (@enelove1) said she is a landlady even though she does not have a wig. She advised people against spending frivolously on wigs.

The floor of the home was tiled, and the walls were painted. At the entrance is an iron door. Her video stirred reactions.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

temi.ii said:

"My 500k wig no fit build house no vex."

Rossey said:

"Oya ooo wig is an achievement people."

Kingchinny01 said:

"House no b investment unless it’s for sale or lease na necessity just as wig."

BEST LUXURY HAIR VENDOR IN PH asked:

"150k dey build house?"

She replied:

"Na somewhere you go start, calculate how many wig you get."

Kissie_pearl said:

"Shey nah money for my pixie curl wan build this one? Leave me Abeg."

simple_sean002 said:

"Make you dey wear your house comot be that."

ovoke33 said:

"My money nor reach to buy land but e reach 10inches bonestraight."

Opeyemi said:

"Wear your house go party."

Snowbaby said:

"Money wey dem take Dey buy wig how can u use it to build a house na wa for una oh."

Shuga Mrs odey said:

"Congratulations dear tell them oooo , them go even get mind dei say baddie way no get none straight like say na achievement."

Abeokuta Fabrics Vendor said:

"No be money wey I go use buy wig I go use buy house leave me abeg congratulations sis more keys, your joy shall be permanent."

