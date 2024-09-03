A lady has captured attention on social media after uncovering her true relationship with who she thought was her sister

According to her, she later discovered that the woman she had thought was her sister was actually her biological mother

Netizens stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their opinions about the girl's situation

A young lady's life took a different turn when she discovered a shocking truth about her family dynamics.

She shared the story on TikTok and it quickly went viral, garnering massive views and reactions from netizens.

Lady discovers sister is her biological mum

The TikTok user @leratolwenkosi spoke deeply about her family and the truth that was hidden from her for years.

With a mix of emotions, she recounted how she had spent years believing a certain woman was her sister, only to find out that the woman was, in fact, her biological mother.

"Me smiling because life didn't end after finding out that my sister is actually my mother," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady uncovers relationship with sister

The TikTok video sparked a heated debate in the comments section, with netizens eager to share their thoughts and reactions.

Many offered words of encouragement and support, while others shared their experiences of unveiling family secrets and surprises.

@TshepiGabotlhomolwe said:

"My son will be posting like this soon."

@Khloe asked:

"What is the age difference between you two?"

@Zaza said:

"My son is also calling me by my name and my mom mama so ayii I dnt knw how many times I told him gore ke nna mama he refuse."

@Kubheka Vananda reacted:

"Honestly I would do the same as a mother. Angifuni ngamantombazane ami shame."

@Zhonghuo &SB said:

"You will one day understand when you become a mother. This young moms go through a lot."

@user5703381671656 asked:

"Can I be the brother and create another young soul?"

@user1509279279908 said:

"I thank God every day I refused my child to be given away, I was young and she's a grown woman and very educated."

@afikasnebhesi said:

"Eish most of us who were born out of wedlock back then we used to say sis to our biological mothers and I still don't get used to call her mom."

@Zamo__ added:

"My granny went to the grave naleyo mfihlo. More like an open secret."

