A lady is now a student of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state after passing her examinations

The lady said she scored 315 in the 2024 JAMB and also made 7As and 2Bs in the 2024 WAEC examination

She said as a result of her wonderful performance in WAEC and JAMB, she was given an iPhone 13 Prom Max

A lady has gained admission into Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti after passing her JAMB and WAEC.

The lady is celebrating her admission and the gift she got due to her good performance in the two examinations.

The lady is now a student at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti. Photo credit: TikTok/@king.oluwacheta and Getty Images/ NurPhoto.

Source: UGC

In the video, King Oluwacheta said she was given an iPhone 13 Prom Max after she did well in JAMB and WAEC.

Oluwacheta said she scored 315 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matrictulations Board (JAMB).

She also scored 7As and 2Bs in the 2024 WAEC examination and this got her admission at Afe Babalola University.

Watch her video below:

Reactions as lady gains admission into ABUAD

@mbahh said:

"I've found my fellow academic weapon in abuad."

@Vera said:

"What course do you want to study?"

@Tiffany said:

"Freshers in abuad gather here."

@blessed.space said:

"I just immediately like you because you are intelligent. My spirit flows with people like you."

@Ama said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your blessings."

@danielladaniel said:

"Literally got one mark above you in everything and I’m still using this XR."

@Zekiel said:

"Abeg who know school wey dey give scholarships for Nigeria? I nor won go government school."

@THERESA OGHENETEJIRI said:

"Please carry this spirit to the Uni well o, make your CGPA pass 4.5.. make sure to always read o, likee read before exam.. like months before it so you won't stress and panic."

Photo of missing original WAEC certificate trends online

In a related story, an original WAEC certificate has been found in the streets after the owner apparently lost it in Makurdi, Benue state.

The original certificate belongs to Itodo Emmanuel, who wrote his WAEC in 2011 and passed with different grades.

Itodo Emmanuel was born in January 1994, and the WAEC certificate showed that he took the exam at Moro Memorial College, Ugbokolo.

Source: Legit.ng