A Nigerian girl has shared a video showing her relocation process to the United States of America with her sibling

In the video, she disclosed how they began an intensive preparation four months before their departure date

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to wish for financial breakthrough to travel

A Nigerian girl's journey to the United States with her younger sibling has captivated social media users.

The smart girl documented their extensive preparations in a video that has gone viral on the TikTok app.

Nigerian siblings document relocation journey Photo credit: @sugarhugs52/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl relocates to the United States

In the intriguing video, @sugarhugs52 offered a glimpse into her and her sibling's four-month preparation period.

From medical check-ups to luggage shopping, every moment was duly planned and carried out when due.

As the departure date drew near, excitement reached its peak, with the siblings eagerly counting down the days to their travel date.

Sharing a video compilation of herself and her siblings before and after their relocation, she updated her fans saying:

"Four months till we relocate to the USA. Going for our check up at the hospital. Mummy went to buy our luggage. 3 weeks to go. 2 weeks to go. 1 week to go. 5 days to go. Made my hair. We started packing our stuff. The day. Going to the airport. At the airport. America New York."

Reactions as siblings relocate abroad

The video sparked a frenzy of reactions on TikTok, with many users wishing to relocate and chase their dreams.

@Low key money said:

"Rich men children, no know wetin God do for dem."

@OLAMIJI wrote:

"I never had a chance to make TikTok to you my love will miss you baby."

@we_luv_valire said:

"Goodluckkk! I hope america favors u, I came to America last year, I stay just 15 mins from nyc."

@icemode01 stated:

"Una dey go out after visa approved? If na me I know go come house till the day I’m going airport. I no trust my village people."

@Tonia Dunn said:

"Me wey dey New York no know how e be abi."

@Segun Titus said:

"God open up my UK doors of opportunities this year grant my heart desires Lord Jesus Amen. Thank you Lord for answering me and congratulations to you guys."

@THRIFT WEAR BRAND IN IBADAN said:

"Congratulations dear, God pls answer my silent prayer don’t let my enemies mocck me that where is the God am serving."

@Lina bae added:

"Amen I tap into your blessing for my son and my husband and I and my sister in God of freedom Altar Amen."

Source: Legit.ng