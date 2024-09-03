A social media influencer has issued some pieces of advice to viral fish pie hawker, Alax Evalsam

In a video, Gehgeh insisted that Alax should be able to use the current attention he is getting to his advantage

He said Alax should shun social media and focus on building a viable business such as an eatery

A social media influencer has told viral fish pie hawker what to do to maximise advantage of the attention he is getting.

In a video he shared online, Gehgeh insisted that it would be great if Alax Evalsam shuns social media fame.

Gehgeh said the fish pie hawker should build his business. Photo credit: TikTok/@official_gegeh and Alax Evalsam.

Source: TikTok

He said social media has a way of giving false hope and later dumping someone after the euphoria.

Gehgeh said it is important that Alax focuses attention on building a tangible business.

He noted that since Alax is now well known, he should use the fame to build an eatery business.

Gehgeh said if Alax builds a business, many people would be eager to patronise him.

He warned that if Alax focuses more on the social media attention he is getting, there is the tendency that he would be forgotten.

Watch the video below:

@E~lla said:

"You get financial wisdom truly."

@RayXchange said:

"I haven’t been so excited about your tips but you see this one you said here I give you 10/10 you’re true a man of wisdom."

@Booboo_ng said:

"He should start a facebook page and monetize. Posting videos on social media about his business and BTS of the fish pie process would get him views."

@Charlotte flair said:

"Shey naa everybody Dey carry for your own side."

@Nurse Isatech said:

"Your advice is really good. You are really expert."

Fish pie hawker shows where he lives

The Nigerian man who sells fish pie in the streets showed his social media followers where he lives.

The man said it is not true that he got financial help from superstar musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido.

He said if he had gotten money from Davido as claimed, he would have moved out of the house where he lives.

Source: Legit.ng