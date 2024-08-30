A young man returned to Nigeria on holiday and shared the surprising message he got from his landlord two weeks after he departed

According to the youth, he lives in an en-suite building in the United Kingdom and doesn't interact much with the other tenants

However, some of them noticed he had not been around for weeks and, out of concern, reported to their landlord

A Nigerian youth, Barnabas Nnaemeka Chimeodo, has shared the touching and surprising message his United Kingdom landlord sent him.

Barnabas, based in the UK, had returned briefly to Nigeria on holiday and didn't inform any of the tenants who live with him in his en-suite building.

Barnabas had returned to Nigeria on a holiday. Photo Credit: Barnabas Nnaemeka Chimeodo

Source: Facebook

Landlord's message surprised Barnabas

Apart from about four tenants who exchange pleasantries with him, Barnabas revealed he doesn't interact with the others.

This informed his decision to travel without telling them.

"...So when I wanted to travel to Nigeria, I care less to let any of them know because I felt “Since we don't know each other my presence won't be felt”. I left," Barnabas wrote on Facebook.

Two weeks after he left, some people noticed and reported to their landlord. The concerned landlord DMed Barnabas to check up on him. The landlord's message read:

"Hi Barnabus, just checking everything is ok. A couple of the tenants were worried as they hadn't seen you for a couple of weeks. Steve."

Barnabas then replied, informing his landlord of his trip.

Mixed reactions trail the landlord's message

Awoniyi Busayomi Adegun said:

"For calling your landlord Steve, you too hold Barnabus😜 but is there anything like Barnabus 🤣🤣🤣."

Edmond Zuby said:

"Not even the Baranbus was my concern, is the "Hi Steve" that got me worried if truely he is the landlord. You dare not address your African Land Lord like that. Who you?"

Frank C Dollars said:

"Thank God it's not an Ikwerre man house!,he would have thrown out ur property and rent it out with drinking money!"

Affiong Bassey Oku said:

"As much as we want to mind our business and do not want to be all up in people's faces, it feels good to know that people around us care a little about us."

Emma Nuel said:

"Una dey do Hi Steve, for 9ja here,if you no add Good morning/afternoon/evening Oga Landlord..... Na warr 😎."

Omalicha Chizy said:

"You people in youkay no like stress at all, it's just simple YouKay?🤣

"Oya come to my country, you'll hear "so na so you take forget me? person wey we dey view each other status everyday just because you no wan add to anybody wahala or make them add theirs to your own ,you dey waka jeje o🤣🤣."

Ozuluigbo Cynthia Ijeoma said:

"Why did he spell your name like that abi na mistake."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Canada-based Nigerian lady lamented being sent packing by her white landlady.

Nigerian in Canada receives gifts from landlord

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian tenant in Canada received gifts from his landlord.

He uploaded a TikTok video in which he showed how his landlord frequently surprised all the tenants with different gifts every week.

In the video shared by @nal_smc, he expressed gratitude for the gesture, which he thought was very rare and exceptional, and never took any gift for granted, no matter how small or big.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng