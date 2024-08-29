A Nigerian lady has put a smile on the lips of her sister by giving her a new phone and the video has melted hearts

The lady said her sister's old phone was always hanging and that it was becoming frustrating to see

It was a moment of joy when the lady's sister got the new iPhone X as she jumped for joy and happiness

A Nigerian lady decided to make her sister happy by buying her a gift.

The lady went the extra mile and bought her sister an iPhone X worth N250k.

The lady bought new iPhone for her sister. Photo credit: TikTok/@sexyakarafryer.

Source: TikTok

She said her sister's phone was old and was always hanging due to wear and tear.

In a video shared on TikTok by @sexyakarafryer, it was a moment of joy when she gave the phone to the young lady.

She captioned the video:

"I will do more with time, my baby; please manage this little gift for me and thank you for being the best obedient baby sister ever, I love you."

Reactions as lady buys iPhone X for her sister

@Annabelle said:

"I just see the amount all I can say is big OMO me wey dey plan to go am buy am never get half of the money."

@BERRYM said:

"Chaii ah you be dey real odogwu sister."

@claracle frames said:

"God will bless you."

@preshblinks said:

"Chia! I feel like crying knowing dat am on my own."

@Nazzy pretty 823 said:

"Nothing compared to sisters' love."

@AmaOvercomer said

"Awwwwn Congratulations to her. God bless you for being there for her."

@nanya said:

"Omo na Facebook I follow fin you come here you deserve to be followed everywhere. God bless the work of your hands dear."

@marthachinedu105 said:

"Awwwn God bless you abundantly dear."

