A man who has become a landlord is celebrating the huge achievement on social media after building a big house for himself

The man shared a video after he completed the house, showing the building to his followers and well-wishers

He was full of thanks and praises to God after he completed the building, attributing it to God

A man is overwhelmed with joy because he has joined the league of house owners.

In an inspiring video he shared on social media, the man was seen at the building site.

The man is celebrating after building a new house. Photo credit: TikTok/@life.king130.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by @life.king130 who said he was grateful to God for helping him to build the house.

The video showed the house from when the foundation started up until it was finished and roofed.

The house is so big that many people who saw it congratulated the man on the achievement.

After he shared the video, congratulatory messages poured in for him in the comment section.

Others who commented said they tap into his blessing as they also wish to own such a building.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man builds his own house

@peoplesmoney said:

"Congrats and I pray to be the next to build a massive home."

@Oluebube_001 said:

"God of foundation locate me."

@maria said:

"Congratulations. I tap from your blessings."

@Philip Arinze said:

"Bro big congratulations to you."

@gifted said:

"This house cost and the engr sabi work. To chain house up and down no b play with that frameless window. Congratulations bro."

@Bobby said:

"Congratulations bro. Getting my own soon."

@Youngmonet 445 said:

"Congratulations to you bro. More grace ahead."

@Son of Grace said:

"Congrats bro. I'm so happy."

Man rejoices after building new house

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man built a new house in his father's compound.

The man posted a video on TikTok showing that he pulled down the old house in the compound and built a new one.

The new house looked big and beautiful as compared to the old one which was really old. People congratulated him and tapped into his blessing.

Source: Legit.ng