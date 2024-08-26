A Nigerian lady has passed out of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and she is overjoyed about it

The lady shared a throwback photo showing when she used to hawk garden eggs in the streets to earn a living

Despite the fact that she was a hawker, the lady still proceeded with her studies at the higher institution

Source: TikTok

Her story inspired many people who showered her with congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Reaactions as hawker becomes a graduate

