WAEC Candidate Who Wrote Science Subjects in SSCE Makes it With A1 in Further Mathematics
- A Nigerian student is overjoyed that he has finally made it after taking the 2024 WAEC examination
- The student who took science subjects passed all of them very well, prompting him to celebrate online
- His WAEC result shows that he took nine subjects and scored A1 in both mathematics and further mathematics
A student is happy that he passed his WAEC SSCE after writing it in 2024.
The student registered for the 2024 WAEC and wrote it at Enitonna High School, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
He has checked his result and shared it on Facebook for his friends and well-wishers to see his performance in the examination.
According to the result, Chinweike Victor Chibeophor passed the examination with A1 in two subjects.
The two WAEC subjects in which he scored A1 are mathematics and further mathematics.
A further breakdown of the WAEC result shows that the student scored C4 in economics, B2 in geography, B3 in civic education, and B3 in English language.
Also, he got a B3 in chemistry and physics, respectively. He said he had no choice but to succeed since failure was not an option.
He said:
"It wasn't easy but I finally made it. Success is my only option, failure's not."
Reactions as student passes his WAEC
Chisom Orji said:
"Congratulations to you my son! Keep winning and I wish you greater heights."
Arïwôdô Pêacê said:
"Congrat dear. But, sometimes you fail to succeed in life. Just know when you fall you try as much as possible to rise up and do better."
Orlu Patience commented:
"Correct man, we are good mathematicians. Congrats."
Kenzø Mariné said:
"Congratulations to you. You did well bro."
Richard Nwokama said:
"Marvellous results."
Student celebrates passing his WAEC examination
In a related story reported by Letit.ng, a Nigerian student has joined those posting WAEC results online but his performance has sparked reactions.
The student passed all the nine subjects he took in the WAEC examination and he has been praised by netizens.
The WAEC result he posted shows that he took the examination at the Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Odukpani.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.