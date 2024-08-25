A Nigerian student is overjoyed that he has finally made it after taking the 2024 WAEC examination

The student who took science subjects passed all of them very well, prompting him to celebrate online

His WAEC result shows that he took nine subjects and scored A1 in both mathematics and further mathematics

A student is happy that he passed his WAEC SSCE after writing it in 2024.

The student registered for the 2024 WAEC and wrote it at Enitonna High School, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

He has checked his result and shared it on Facebook for his friends and well-wishers to see his performance in the examination.

According to the result, Chinweike Victor Chibeophor passed the examination with A1 in two subjects.

The two WAEC subjects in which he scored A1 are mathematics and further mathematics.

A further breakdown of the WAEC result shows that the student scored C4 in economics, B2 in geography, B3 in civic education, and B3 in English language.

Also, he got a B3 in chemistry and physics, respectively. He said he had no choice but to succeed since failure was not an option.

He said:

"It wasn't easy but I finally made it. Success is my only option, failure's not."

Reactions as student passes his WAEC

Chisom Orji said:

"Congratulations to you my son! Keep winning and I wish you greater heights."

Arïwôdô Pêacê said:

"Congrat dear. But, sometimes you fail to succeed in life. Just know when you fall you try as much as possible to rise up and do better."

Orlu Patience commented:

"Correct man, we are good mathematicians. Congrats."

Kenzø Mariné said:

"Congratulations to you. You did well bro."

Richard Nwokama said:

"Marvellous results."

