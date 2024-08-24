A Nigerian lady said her friend had mistakenly ordered a fridge after seeing a photo of the item in an online store

She said the fridge which has attracted many reactions on TikTok cost N79,000 despite its miniature size

The fridge is so small that the lady's friend was able to hold it and it can only accommodate just a bottle of water

A lady shared a video showing the small-sized fridge her friend had ordered from an online store.

She said her friend placed the order by mistake and it was actually delivered to her house.

The lady said the mini fridge cost N79,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@simply_merit1.

Source: UGC

In the video posted by Simply Merit, the lady showed how small and tiny the fridge is.

It is so small that it can be lifted with one hand without any stress.

Also, when it was opened, it was clear that the fridge could only accommodate just a bottle of drink.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady orders small fridge online

@annnnnny said:

"Just dey sprinkle am water every morning, it will grow."

@La Porch Ace said:

"Na small small he go dey grow no fear give am 4 years."

@MofehGold asked:

"E cold Abi e no cold. Be grateful."

@MARIA said:

"Just soak am inside water e go increase."

@maryjane said:

"Which Jumia do y” all order from cus they have never made a mistake in any of my orders."

@timi said:

"Just day water am every morning e go grow no fear."

@soniajohnson378 said:

"This made smile. After I was literally crying after watching a movie. Thank you though."

@Kayla said:

"Do you guys not read descriptions before buying? Anyways the young shall grow just give am time."

@Babystore said:

"Soak am. E go rise. It might be like towel wey dey rise."

Lady who bought a car forgets it at work

A lady resident in the UK said she drove her car to work and forgot it there when it was time to return home.

Instead of driving the car home, she trekked because she was used to doing that after work every day.

The lady said she forgot that she now owned a car and only remembered when she arrived at her house.

Source: Legit.ng