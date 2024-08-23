A Nigerian lady has expressed excitement online after buying fuel at N595 per litre and filling her car tank

She shared where she bought the cheap fuel and revealed that they have been selling it at the normal price since she can remember

The academic described it as unbelievable and opened up about how she woke up by 6:00 am to get the fuel

A Nigerian woman, Gloria Ernest-Samuel, has celebrated online after buying fuel at N595 per litre in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

In a Facebook post, Gloria said it saved her N23k as she was able to fill her car tank.

According to the academic, she bought the cheap fuel at the NNPC filling station. She wrote:

"Filled my car tank at NNPC filling station at N595 only per litre. Saved more than 23k.

"Unbelievable!"

Responding to comments, Gloria said she woke up at 6:00 am to beat the queue and was lucky. In her words:

"...They have been selling the normal price since thy kingdom come. I was always scared of the line. But today, l woke up before 6am like taxi drivers to join the queue, and got lucky.

"Got there at 6.15am and got fuel at 8.45am."

Reactions trail the woman's testimony

Senayon Olaoluwa said:

"After how much time?"

Anozie Chris said:

"We still buy N568 at NNPC Lagos."

Ernest Onuoha said:

"How many hours did you spend? ENO."

Sherp Mpo said:

"Isn’t Naija oil producer? Why Dey long wait to buy commodity local produced now?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that filling stations had adjusted petrol pump prices again.

Nigerians rush to NNPC stations for fuel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had rushed to NNPC stations to buy cheap fuel.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited filling stations sell fuel at N568 per litre amid fuel scarcity. This is in contrast to independent marketers' filling stations, which sell at between N750 and N950 per litre.

NNPC Retail Ltd has over 900 stations ranging from Affiliate Stations, Mega Stations, and Standard Stations to Leased Stations, Ultra-modern Stations, and Floating Stations. Checks by Legit.ng showed that most of the stations around Lagos state sell fuel at around N568 per litre to N620 per litre.

