The Nigerian man who hawks fish pie has received afinancial gift of N3 million from a content creator

The gift came after he and the creator met in the street and he demonstrated the 'fish pie' shout that made him popular

The content creator also promised to help the fish pie seller move out from the place where he currently lives

The popular fish pie hawker with a melodious voice has received a huge financial gift.

The gift came after he met Sam Ovee, a content creator in the streets while hawking.

The popular hawker got N3 million. Photo credit: Tiktok/Sam Ovee and Alax Evalsam.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by Sam Ovee, the hawker demonstrated his signature meat pie shout.

Alax Evalsam started trending on social media after netizens heard how he markets his product.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Meat pie hawker 'Nawo' gets N3 million gift

Sam Ovee gave Alax a cash gift of N1 million and promised to make a transfer of N2 million to him.

Alax could not contain his joy after the money reached his hands; he even left his meat pie with Sam.

Sam has also promised to help Alax move from the 'trenches' apartment where he lives.

Sam said:

"I gave fish pie 3 million Naira so he can stop selling in the street, Never give up."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nawo gets N3 million

@Golden said:

"My first time coming across your video never give up."

@Beauty Gold said:

"What I know in this life is never give up on what u are doing one day you will rise and shine."

@user9880876795977 said:

"Never give up l 'm seeing what you are doing, may God continue to bless you."

"God's grace _bbf said:

"God bless you, my future wife dey here and she needs data."

Another hawker goes viral because of his marketing skills

A young Nigerian man caught the eyes of many people owing to how he markets his wares on the streets.

The hawker spoke in sound English with an infectious and convincing passion as he marketed bottled water.

While some ladies gushed over his sweet voice, many people marvelled at his English-speaking ability.

Source: Legit.ng